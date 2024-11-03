Zentry Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Zentry has a market cap of $97.77 million and $2.67 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 6,099,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01677081 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,044,841.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

