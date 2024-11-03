yearn.finance (YFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.89 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $154.44 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,600.29 or 0.06659265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,571 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

