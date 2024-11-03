yearn.finance Price Hits $4,598.24 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $154.37 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,598.24 or 0.06747079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,571 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

