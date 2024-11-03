Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Hits $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $62.34 million and approximately $516,481.52 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 863,274,172 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,859,960.360242. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.0732321 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,323,148.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

