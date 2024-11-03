Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,606,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $19,322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,242. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

