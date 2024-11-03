Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.