Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $100.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.