WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 423,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $100.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

