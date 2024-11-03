Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 45 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 70,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 493.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 22.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $211.99 and a 12 month high of $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

