Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) versus SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Review

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -10.73% -5.68% -3.85% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SmartRent and Waystar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 6 0 0 2.00 Waystar 0 0 11 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $2.64, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Waystar has a consensus target price of $29.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Waystar.

This table compares SmartRent and Waystar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $217.36 million 1.59 -$34.59 million ($0.12) -14.25 Waystar $863.29 million 5.55 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

SmartRent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waystar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waystar beats SmartRent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

