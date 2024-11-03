Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00003373 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $64.59 million and $12.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.30 or 1.00105292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000748 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00056028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

