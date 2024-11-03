Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.09 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.920 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 1,215,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

