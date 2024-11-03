Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

VSTO opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.38 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 185,181 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

