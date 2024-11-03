Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 75,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 52,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $296.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

