Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,770.7% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 23,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.1% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.65. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $296.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

