Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 19,439 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,439 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 3.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.51% of Zoetis worth $448,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,404. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

