Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

