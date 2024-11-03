Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

