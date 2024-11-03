Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $274.59 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

