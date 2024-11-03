Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $272,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,181,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,115,000 after buying an additional 431,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 8,733,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.