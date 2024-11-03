Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.4% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 8,733,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

