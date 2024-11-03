Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.