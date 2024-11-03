Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.47 Billion Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,471,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,842,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.91 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

