US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in State Street by 44.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

