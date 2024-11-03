Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

