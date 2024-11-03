UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Price

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.35 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.59%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,965,699.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 23.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

