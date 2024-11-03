Truist Financial Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $75.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.