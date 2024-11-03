Truist Financial Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETSY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of ETSY opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 52.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after buying an additional 721,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 76.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 517,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

