TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 640,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 201,189 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.07. 11,727,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.