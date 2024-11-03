TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after purchasing an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. 453,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,762. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.