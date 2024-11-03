TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.02 and a 12 month high of $455.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.