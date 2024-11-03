TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 222,583 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

