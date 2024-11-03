TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up 3.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

SDVY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 885,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,749. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

