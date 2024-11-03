TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 1,170,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,100. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

