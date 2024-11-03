Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78. Approximately 192,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 544,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,659,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 604,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 500,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

