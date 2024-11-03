Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Cut to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TT opened at $376.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.71. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $211.31 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

