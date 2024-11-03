The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 5,067,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

