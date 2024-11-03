Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $605.72 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,979,323 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,458,661 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

