TD Cowen Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $255.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.24.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IQV opened at $209.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in IQVIA by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

