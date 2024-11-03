Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVE. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Insiders have bought a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

