Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.82.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market cap of C$44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$64.36 and a 1-year high of C$79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

