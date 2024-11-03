Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA LFAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $15.94.
