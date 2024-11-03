Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LIAC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.67. Stone Ridge 2049 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
