Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,988.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,907.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,607.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $879.69 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

