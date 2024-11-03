Steem Price Reaches $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00500361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00098403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00229312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,352,166 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.