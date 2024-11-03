Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 157,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.