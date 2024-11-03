SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $91,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.