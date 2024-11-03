SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. SharkNinja also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,760,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,842. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

