Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.51. 15,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 19,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $293.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanara MedTech stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMTI Free Report ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Sanara MedTech worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

