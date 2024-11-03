RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Micron Technology makes up 0.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. 13,623,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,042,192. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

